Footloose! Arkansas Town Repeals Law Banning Dancing

Everybody cut, everybody cut!

In Fort Smith, Arkansas, the AP reports that city officials recently repealed a law that banned public dancing on Sundays.

Locals referred to the law as the Footloose ordinance, after the famous movie starring Kevin Bacon, and no one had been arrested or ticketed for kicking off their Sunday shoes in over two decades. “If you don’t care to dance on Sunday, that’s fine,” said city director Andre Good. “We should all respect that. But let’s not impose some outdated, outmoded morality code on all our fine fellow citizens.”