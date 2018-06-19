Fran Drescher Says "Nanny" Revival Could Be "Really Good"

Fran Drescher has revealed that she'd be open to starring in a revival of The Nanny, which premiered 25 years ago this year. "The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later. We can't just pick up where we left off," she tells Entertainment Tonight.

"But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it." The actress also addresses fans suggesting that CBS replace the canceled Roseanne reboot with The Nanny revival. "I'm not mad at that suggestion,." Drescher joked. "I mean, I'm waiting to get the call."

Video of The Nanny theme song