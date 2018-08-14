Girl Scouts Unveil New Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

Girl Scout Cookie lovers will have a new flavor to savor in 2019.

People reports that troops will be selling gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies made with semi-sweet chocolate chips and a sprinkling of sea salt. These chocolatey delights join another gluten-free option, Toffee-tastic, as well as old favorites such as Thin Mints, Caramel deLites (a.k.a. Samoas) Peanut Butter Patties (a.k.a. Tagalongs), and Shortbread/Trefoils, to name just a few.

