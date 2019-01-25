Give a Valentine Heart Attack to Your Sweetie!

Looking for a way to show a little love this Valentine's Day? How about giving the one you love a heart attack?!

No, not the medical term, but a cute way to show someone that you love them more than just on Valentine's Day.

We found this idea from blogger, Skip to My Lou and it's super simple and easy to do too!

Here's how it works:

Beginning February 1st stick a heart each day on your child’s or someone special's door with a reason why you love them. At the end of 14 days, you have a heartfelt heart attack that is sure to make your sweetie smile. See an example below: