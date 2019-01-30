Gone With the Wind Returns to Theaters For the 80th Anniversary

January 30, 2019
The 1939 classic, "Gone With the Wind" is heading back to the big screen for its 80th anniversary! 

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film will return to movie screens for two days only, on Thursday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 3, playing at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. both days at participating locations.

Gone With the Wind remains one of the most beloved films of all time, raking in $1.8 billion over its 80-year history (domestic gross adjusted for inflation).

Click here to find a theater playing near you! 

 

 

