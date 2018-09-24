Half Off Pumpkins Now Until Sunday at Eckerts Farms

Fall is here, and that means time to enjoy this beautiful weather and pick some PUMPKINS!

Eckerts just announced that you can visit any of there family farms, (Belleville, Grafton or Millstadt in IL) and receive HALF OFF on their pumpkins this week until Sunday!

So how do you pick the perfect pumpkin? Here are a few pro tips from Martha Stewart and Linda Dussel of Dussel Farms on how to pick the perfect gourd:

1. CHECK OUT THE COLOR OF THE PUMPKIN.

"A pumpkin can still ripen even after you've picked it from the patch, but don't start carving until it's majority orange."

2. LOOK FOR HOLES, WOUNDS, OR SCABS ON THE PUMPKIN.

"Soft spots indicate that the pumpkin is beginning to spoil and rot. To check for soft spots, feel around the pumpkin with your hands and press across the skin of the pumpkin with your fingers."

3. CHOOSE A PUMPKIN WITH A GREEN STEM.

"A green handle is better than a brown handle if you want your pumpkin to last through October," says Dussel.

4. DON'T GO FOR MINI PUMPKINS.

"They might look cute, but Dussel says that they can be harder to carve."

5. BUT AN ODD-LOOKING PUMPKIN MIGHT BE PERFECT.

"So-called warty pumpkins have been really popular during Halloween because they make great faces for goblins or witches." The "warts" aren't true warts. Instead, it's a genetic mutation that creates a bumpy texture across the skin of the pumpkin that resembles warts in appearance."

