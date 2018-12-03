Hallmark to Air 2 New Hannukah Movies in 2019

The Hallmark Channel’s parent company is expanding its holiday lineup to include two Hanukkah-themed movies in 2019.

Forbes reports that the two films are currently being developed by Crown Media, with the first tentatively titled Holiday Date. That film will have elements of Christmas and the Jewish holiday, because they overlap next year. Details of the other film have yet to be released. The projects mark the first Hanukkah TV movie since 2012’s Hitched for the Holidays, which was about a couple who pretend to be together to appease their families but end up falling in love. The Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel release their annual, highly-anticipated movie lineup at the end of September.

