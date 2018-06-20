Hallmark Channel Is Bring Back "Christmas in July"

We are only 188 days away until Christmas, but who's counting right?! Well the Hallmark Channel is!

Beat the heat this July, by celebrating Christmas Keepsake Week, also affectionately known as Christmas in July.

According to Southern Living, the opening weekend, July 13th to 15th, cozy up with heartwarming favorites: “Finding Santa,” “Christmas Next Door,” and “Coming Home for Christmas." During the closing weekend, July 20th to 22nd, swoon over holiday romances: “Christmas at Holly Lodge,” “Switched for Christmas,” and “A Gift to Remember.” It’s just the palette pleaser we need to make it to Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas.

Video of Christmas Keepsake Week 2018 - Hallmark Channel

On Saturday, July 21st, Hallmark Channel will air an exclusive special, titled Hallmark Channel’s Christmas First Look. Hallmark’s leading lady, Lacey Chabert, will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey of some of the first brand-new original holiday movies that will make up this year’s Countdown to Christmas, including an exclusive first look at “Christmas Joy,” starring Danielle Panabaker.