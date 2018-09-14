Halloween 'Ugly Sweaters' Are Finally Becoming a Thing

Isn't the fun of Halloween the dressing up part?

Well if there’s any day where one should strive to be as ugly as possible it’s gotta be Halloween, right? Well, it seems the folks over at HalloweenCostumes.com would agree with that, as they’ve just unleashed a brand new line of Ugly Halloween Sweaters for this season!

Happy Friday the 13th #weirdos #halloweensweaters A post shared by Melina Alvarez (@melina_alvarez) on Oct 13, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Seven different designs are available, the intentionally ugly-looking sweaters emblazoned with imagery including witch hats, skeletons, pumpkins and monsters. All designs are available in unisex adult sizes ($39.99-$44.99) with three of them also being sold in kids sizes ($29.99).

