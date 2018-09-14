Halloween 'Ugly Sweaters' Are Finally Becoming a Thing

September 14, 2018
Halloween Sweaters

Isn't the fun of Halloween the dressing up part?

Well if there’s any day where one should strive to be as ugly as possible it’s gotta be Halloween, right? Well, it seems the folks over at HalloweenCostumes.com would agree with that, as they’ve just unleashed a brand new line of Ugly Halloween Sweaters for this season!

Seven different designs are available, the intentionally ugly-looking sweaters emblazoned with imagery including witch hats, skeletons, pumpkins and monsters. All designs are available in unisex adult sizes ($39.99-$44.99) with three of them also being sold in kids sizes ($29.99).

Click here to check out more! 

Halloween
