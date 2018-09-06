Haunted History Tours at Stifel Theatre

Experience the history of Stifel Theatre (formerly Peabody Opera House) this Halloween with a Haunted History Tour! Stifel Theatre is partnering once again with the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society to present Haunted History Tours on Wednesday, October 31!

This special Halloween experience will consist of a guided tour where guests will learn about the rich and haunted history of Stifel Theatre while exploring the venue under the guidance of an experienced paranormal investigator. "Stifel Theatre is one of the most haunted buildings we’ve ever investigated,” said St. Louis Paranormal Research Society.

Tickets are $30 each and include parking on 15th Street adjacent to Stifel Theatre as well as a keepsake Tarot card. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tours depart every half hour starting at 8 p.m.

Each tour will last about an hour with the last tour of the evening departing at 11 p.m. Night-vision camcorders will be provided by St. Louis Paranormal Research Society so guests can gather footage during the tour.

Tickets for the Halloween Night tours are on sale now and may be purchased online at stifeltheatre.com/tours or by calling 314-499-7676.