Helena Bonham Carter to Play Princess Margaret on The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter will take over the role of Princess Margaret when The Crown returns for its third season. The 51-year-old Oscar nominee will replace Vanessa Kirby, who played Queen Elizabeth II's feisty sister during the first two season of the hit Netflix drama. Carter joins new hire Olivia Coleman, who will likewise take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy when the show makes a time jump for season 3. Kirby first teased Bonham Carter as her replacement when she shared a pic of them on Instagram in January with the caption, "Honored @thecrownnetflix."

