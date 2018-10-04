“Hocus Pocus” to Return to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

This year is the 25th anniversary of the cult Halloween classic, "Hocus Pocus" is returning.

To celebrate AMC theaters are showing the film!

So grab your witches, and partake in the festivites! Here are the local theaters showing the film:

AMC CLASSIC Creve Coeur 12

AMC Dine-in Theatres West Olive 16

AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12

AMC Streets of St Charles 8

AMC Chesterfield 14

Tickets will be only $5. The movie will run from Oct. 26 through Halloween.

Click here for more details.