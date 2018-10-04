“Hocus Pocus” to Return to Theaters for 25th Anniversary
This year is the 25th anniversary of the cult Halloween classic, "Hocus Pocus" is returning.
To celebrate AMC theaters are showing the film!
So grab your witches, and partake in the festivites! Here are the local theaters showing the film:
AMC CLASSIC Creve Coeur 12
AMC Dine-in Theatres West Olive 16
AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12
AMC Streets of St Charles 8
AMC Chesterfield 14
Tickets will be only $5. The movie will run from Oct. 26 through Halloween.