The House in "The Brady Bunch" Is for Sale

Wouldn't you just love to live in the home where Mike and Carol Brady reared their blended TV family? Well, the Brady Bunch house is now for sale, and the price--$1.885 million--is pretty reasonable for the ultra-expensive Los Angeles area.

Violet and George McCallister bought the two-bedroom, three-bathroom house in 1973 for $61,000, records show.

The listing realtor tells The L.A. Times that while the home has had interior updates, it retains almost the exact exterior from the show's early '70s heyday (a lot of jagged rocks, in other words). It sits in a neighborhood near the L.A. River where tear-downs have been en vogue, but its owners say they'll give special consideration to anyone who plans to leave the home intact.

Video of &#039;The Brady Bunch&#039; House Up For Sale After Nearly 50 Years | News Flash | Entertainment Weekly

Click here to see inside the home.