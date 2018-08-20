Incredible Photo Capturing One Couple's Fertility Struggle Goes Viral

You've probably heard the saying 'A picture is worth a thousand words.'

One couple's photo is exactly that and more.

The couple originally commissioned the photo for personal use, but it’s gone viral since Packer photography posted it on Facebook — serving as a poignant reminder of how grueling the struggle to conceive can be.

Their caption on Facebook read, "4 years, 7 attempts, 3 miscarriages and 1,616 shots."

“I knew it was special when I took it because we were all tearing up,” Packer told TIME. “I didn’t, however, realize how strongly it would resonate with others.”

“I hope that there’s a couple out there that’s going through what we are that can see that there’s hope at the end of the tunnel,” Patricia O’Neill told CNN. “There’s a light and you just have to get there.”

Click here to read more.