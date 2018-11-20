Ingrid Michaelson Premieres Video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Cover

It's Ingrid Michaelson like you've never seen her before--pretending to be a super-sad Mariah Carey! On Monday, Michaelson premiered the official music video for her cover of Mariah's modern holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You," offering a solemn and soulful take on the original's Yuletide bop.

The four-minute, black-and-white visual, shot all in one take, features lots of interpretive dance and a guest appearance by Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. “With the video, I knew it had it be done in one take,” the 38-year-old Michaelson says. “The dancers represent our souls and emotions and their interplay, while Leslie and I are separated by distance...I’m just such a fan of the song that I had to find some way to cover it that would vibe with the rest of the record. To me, the song is really about longing for someone who can’t be there with you." Michaelslon's cover appears on her new album Songs for the Holiday, out now.

Video of Ingrid Michaelson - All I Want for Christmas Is You Feat. Leslie Odom Jr. (Official Music Video)

Click here to read more!