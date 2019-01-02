It's Officially Girl Scout Cookie Season!!

Before you start that "new year, new you" diet, make sure you leave room for some Girl Scout cookies!

According to People magazine, January 2nd marks the start of the official cookie-selling season, where more than 10 varieties are being sold by Girl Scouts across the nation.

This year, Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies have been added to the lineup. The chewy cookie features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt — and is certified gluten-free.

A post shared by Ali Waidell (@ali.waidell) on Aug 15, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

Click here for more information!