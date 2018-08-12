J.C. Penney to Open 500 Baby Shops Amid Closure of Babies R' Us

J.C. Penney is expanding the baby products it sells at stores beyond clothing as the department store joins the many other chains trying to claim some of the Babies R Us sales up for grabs.

The Plano, Texas-based chain is opening baby shops in 500 stores that are near now-shuttered Babies R Us locations. That brand closed the rest of its more than 200 stores in June after parent company Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy and liquidated its business.

Starting Aug. 30, J.C. Penney will sell in stores items like cribs, high chairs, strollers and car seats that it had formerly sold on its website only.

Click here to read more!