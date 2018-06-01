Jenna Dewan Dancing Through the '80s

June 1, 2018
Shoulder pads and all Jenna Dewan decided to dance through the best decade ever! 

So how has Jenna been adjusting to the life as a single parent? She told HarpersBazaar.com, being divorced is "a new normal where there is a lot of love," she said. "We’re just getting used to it. We're in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to [4-year-old daughter> Everly. We support each other."

She said, "the future doesn't intimidate her, and she's excited for what it will bring. "I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life." 

