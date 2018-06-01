Jenna Dewan Dancing Through the '80s

Shoulder pads and all Jenna Dewan decided to dance through the best decade ever!

So how has Jenna been adjusting to the life as a single parent? She told HarpersBazaar.com, being divorced is "a new normal where there is a lot of love," she said. "We’re just getting used to it. We're in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to [4-year-old daughter> Everly. We support each other."

She said, "the future doesn't intimidate her, and she's excited for what it will bring. "I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life."

