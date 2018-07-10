Jerry O'Connell to Host Show Called "Real Men Watch Bravo"

Jerry O'Connell has landed a gig as a host for a new talk show called Real Men Watch Bravo. The show will be executive produced by Andy Cohen. Deadline reports that each episode will feature O'Connell and a panel of male celebrities discussing Bravo's juiciest moments and pop culture in general.

Jezebel points out, however, that Cohen is a "real man" who already hosts Watch What Happens Live and is responsible for much of the network's success. So the new show's title appears to use "real men" as a substitute term for straight dudes.