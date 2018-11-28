John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Release Hilarious Trailer for "A Legendary Christmas"

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen served Family Matters-meets-Full House realness in the promo for their first TV special, and our ‘90s sitcom hearts just might implode. Teigen took to social media on Monday, November 26th to share the duo’s first teaser for their upcoming NBC holiday special, A Legendary Christmas.

Watch the promo for A Legendary Christmas below (and yes, you’re hearing Legend’s dulcet tones).