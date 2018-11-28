John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Release Hilarious Trailer for "A Legendary Christmas"

November 28, 2018
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Christmas
Features

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen served Family Matters-meets-Full House realness in the promo for their first TV special, and our ‘90s sitcom hearts just might implode. Teigen took to social media on Monday, November 26th to share the duo’s first teaser for their upcoming NBC holiday special, A Legendary Christmas.

Watch the promo for A Legendary Christmas below (and yes, you’re hearing Legend’s dulcet tones).

John Legend
Chrissy Teigen
A Legendary Christmas

