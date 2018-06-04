John Mayer Surprises Andy Cohen With A Diana Ross Cover

John Mayer delivered a special birthday gift to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this weekend: a cover of Diana Ross' "It's My House." "I have done nothing but learn that song in the last 48 hours. I have ate, breathed and slept 'It's My House,' and I am now a fan of that song," Mayer said after performing an acoustic version of the song in a very Mayer-esque style. He also wrote to Cohen on Instagram in honor of his 50th birthday, "Congratulations, I have no words. You've done it. Can't find 'em right now. They're all scattered in a flurry of love and memories. OH HERE THEY COME--in conclusion, I love you, and you are such a special person that I'm sure you are known throughout the universe."

