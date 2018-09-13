John Mellencamp Coming to Stifel Theatre

John Mellencamp will be making a stop in St. Louis!

Mellencamp is scheduled to perform at the Stifel Theatre on Tuesday, March 12 at 8pm.

Tickets are $126.50, $86.50, $66.50, and $39.50 and will be on sale Friday, September 21st at 10am.

Mellencamp’s live shows have garnered huge critical acclaim with the Hollywood Reporter calling it a “triumphant, career-spanning show” and a “superb performance...still full of fiery defiance” by the Boston Globe. His extensive touring and live shows have solidified the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer’s place at the forefront of American music for the past 40 years.

Video of John Mellencamp - Jack &amp; Diane

Click here to purchase tickets.