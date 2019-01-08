John Travolta Debuts Bald Head on Instagram
It's John Travolta like you've never seen him before--bald! This week, the 64-year-old actor took to Instagram to debut his clean-shaven head in a pic that also shows him sporting a tuxedo and holding a martini. "I hope everyone had a great new year!" he captioned the snap. Meanwhile, E! notes that fans have had mixed reactions to the movie star's cue-ball look. "John Travolta is embracing his true self in 2019!! I think this is the first bald photo he's ever posted and he looks DAMN GOOD," one fan raved. "I'm legitimately proud of this man, I can't help myself." However, others have joked that he now looks like comedian Joe Rogan and that he may have been inspired to go bald by his new friend, Pitbull.
