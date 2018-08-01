Judges For DWTS Juniors Have Been Announced
August 1, 2018
After skating into the hearts of Americans during the Olympics and killing it during the last season of Dancing With the Stars, ice skater Adam Rippon will take a turn on the judging panel for the "Juniors" edition of the competition show.
Good Morning America announced that Adam Rippon will be a judge alongside Mandy Moore and DWTS pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
Here they are America! The judges for @DancingABC Juniors REVEALED!— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2018
Adam Rippon @Adaripp
Mandy Moore @nopenother
Val Chmerkovskiy @iamValC #DWTSJuniors #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ILc7mQ6CJZ