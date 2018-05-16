Justin Timberlake Honors 88-Year-Old Fan
An 88-year-old Justin Timberlake megafan rocked her body on Monday when she attended his Man of the Woods tour in Orlando. Bette “Nammie” Maloney went viral in March when her granddaughter shared video of her being surprised with tickets to JT's tour. "Is this for real? For real, real?" Maloney asked in the clip. "I'm going to Justin Timberlake!"
It’s for real for real. We’re going to @justintimberlake on May 14!!! // See you in Orlando, Justin. // @amwgrp @amwaycenter
Not only did Maloney get to see him perform, but he made sure to give her a special shoutout. "There was a pretty little lady that ended up on the news here by the name of Nammie," Timberlake said. "Wherever you are in the audience tonight...There she is. I love you!" Maloney also met JT backstage before the show. "Beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight," Maloney's granddaughter wrote alongside a pic of the two on Instagram. "Justin Timberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy cute in person."
Was just sent this video by (new JT-loving friend but total stranger) @alyssamk15... LOVE that you can see our reactions to his shout out! ------♀️------ Thanks Alyssa!
He’s a class act, y’all. Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight. @justintimberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy cute in person. Best night ever, and FOR SURE best concert we’ve ever seen. // Can’t say nicer things about the team at @amwaycenter. We were taken care of by Tonya, Alex and Cat (on her first night as an intern!) and later by Jacoby, all of whom couldn’t have been more delightful. Tonight also wouldn’t have been the night it was without Angela and Johnny from Wright Entertainment Group. B E Y O N D grateful. #motwtour #manofthewoods
