Justin Timberlake Honors 88-Year-Old Fan

An 88-year-old Justin Timberlake megafan rocked her body on Monday when she attended his Man of the Woods tour in Orlando. Bette “Nammie” Maloney went viral in March when her granddaughter shared video of her being surprised with tickets to JT's tour. "Is this for real? For real, real?" Maloney asked in the clip. "I'm going to Justin Timberlake!"

Not only did Maloney get to see him perform, but he made sure to give her a special shoutout. "There was a pretty little lady that ended up on the news here by the name of Nammie," Timberlake said. "Wherever you are in the audience tonight...There she is. I love you!" Maloney also met JT backstage before the show. "Beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight," Maloney's granddaughter wrote alongside a pic of the two on Instagram. "Justin Timberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy cute in person."