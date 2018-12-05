Justin Timberlake Postpones St. Louis Concert Date

Unfortunately, you won't get to spend the holidays with JT this year.

According to Variety, Timberlake announced that he is pushing back all of his remaining December dates, one of them being St. Louis because of his bruised vocal cords that still need time to heal.

He announced the news to his fans through Instagram and hopes to reschedule the concert dates soon.

The eight remaining dates for the year were: Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Buffalo.