Justin Timberlake Visits Texas High School Shooting Victims

A heartwarming surprise. Justin Timberlake stopped by a hospital in the Santa Fe, Texas, area on Friday, May 25, to visit victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The “Say Something” singer, 37, spent time with student Sarah Salazar, who was one of the survivors of the horrific May 18 shooting in which 13 were injured and 10 were killed. Salazar’s mom, Sonia Lopez, shared a sweet photo of her daughter posing with Timberlake, and the duo were all smiles. “Justin Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar this morning and brought her a gift,” Lopez wrote on Facebook on Friday, May 25.

He later performed for the Houston crowd capturing his photo with, "Texas Strong. Round two tonight, Houston. Let’s get it."