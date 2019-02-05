"The Karate Kid" Returning to Theaters for 35th Anniversary

If you're someone who could "wax on" forever about how great The Karate Kid is, then make sure you get your tickets when the movie returns to theaters next month. EW reports that the 1984 film will screen in theaters nationwide March 31-April 2 in honor of its 35th anniversary. Not only will The Karate Kid screen with a 4k restoration, but theatergoers will also be treated to a sneak preview of the second season of the YouTube Original series Cobra Kai, which takes place 34 years later and follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Video of The Karate Kid Trailer (Original) HD

