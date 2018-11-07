Kelly Ripa to Play Mark Consuelos' Mistress on "Riverdale"

Kelly Ripa is going to play her real-life husband Mark Conseulos' mistress on the show Riverdale. The TV host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself lounging in a skin-tight dress. "Hiram’s mistress," she wrote, referencing Consuelos’ character Hiram Lodge. "23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale."

Resting villain face. We are back tomorrow night 8/7c on the @thecw .. #riverdale #freearchie ..(--)#hiramlodge

The CW said in a statement that Ripa will guest star as Mrs. Mulwray, a "beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized."

