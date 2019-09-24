Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line Just Announced They're Coming to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Country music star Kenny Chesney liked Busch Stadium so much last year, he's coming back for an encore.

The Cardinals announced he'll be performing at Busch Stadium for a second time on Saturday, June 13, 2020. It's part of his Chillaxification Tour 2020, with guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti, and Spearhead.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Kenny Chesney is coming back to Busch Stadium!



--️: https://t.co/X5QHKiu6qi https://t.co/YQ3sxRqAAf — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 24, 2019

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. on the Cardinals website.

This will be the 11th concert to be played at Busch Stadium.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.