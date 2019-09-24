Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line Just Announced They're Coming to Busch Stadium

This will be the 11th concert to be played at Busch Stadium.

September 24, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Country music star Kenny Chesney liked Busch Stadium so much last year, he's coming back for an encore.

The Cardinals announced he'll be performing at Busch Stadium for a second time on Saturday, June 13, 2020. It's part of his Chillaxification Tour 2020, with guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti, and Spearhead.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. on the Cardinals website.

