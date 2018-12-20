KEZK'S Santa Baby Photo Contest Winner Is...

Out all of our Santa Baby entries, we officially have a winner!

Congratulations to Baby Crosby Gene of Farmington, Missouri!

His mother captioned the photo with, “Bing Crosby said it best when he said, "Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won't make it 'white'!" Our little Crosby Gene certainly shares his namesakes' outlook! We are so blessed to spend our first Christmas with our rainbow baby boy! He has made life so merry & bright this year!”

Our Santa Baby winner will receive $250 Amazon gift card and $250 Ginger Bay Salon and Spa gift card!

Special thanks to our sponsors MCRM Fertility and Ginger Bay Salon and Spa.