KFC Offers Fried Chicken Fire Logs This Holiday Season

If you plan to have a roaring fire this Christmas, let your guest enjoy a well-seasoned fireplace.

KFC has announced they will be selling "Fried Chicken-Scented Firelog".

Made with 100 percent recycled materials, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken.

The fast food chain is selling them for 18.99 and limit one per customer. Extra crispy details below:

Each Firelog can burn up to 2.5-3 hours.

Can be stored and no shelf life. Store in a safe, dry area away from pets.

May result in a craving for fried chicken. We know the fire log smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it.

