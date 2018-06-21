KFC Rolls Out Fried Chicken Coated in Pickle Juice

First it was pickle popsicles, then Sonic with their pickled slushies, now KFC is jumping on the pickle craze!

You can now enjoy the finger lickin fried chicken with a special pickle-juice-based sauce.

According to a representative for the fast food chain, the mashup began in response to customers who continually asked for more pickles on their sandwiches.

The company decided to create a sauce that relies heavily on dill and vinegar flavors, mixed with hints of garlic, onion, buttermilk and pepper. The new chicken will be available in the form of a Crispy Colonel Sandwich, Extra Crispy Tenders, Chicken Littles and Extra Crispy Chicken.

Let's just say fans are saying that this is a big dill!