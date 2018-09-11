Kids From the 1970s Had Some Adorable Ideas for the Year 1999

It's always fun as a kid to imagine what the future will be like! And if you were a child of the 70s, and we told you that their is an entire computer in your telephone you'd probably say we're crazy!

But here we are.

Well one newspaper published a cute story from two kids in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, who imagined what the futuristic world of 1999 would look like in 1975.

The February 14, 1975 edition of the Courier-Express newspaper in Dubois, Pennsylvania included a story by two sixth-graders, Rob Guthrie and Bob Mulhollan. The two men, Rob and Bob, would be 56 years old if they’re still alive. And their predictions are pretty damn cute.

Spelling errors, including “socker” when I’d guess they mean “soccer,” have been retained.

"It is Friday, the 13th of October, in the year 1999. Robert Mulhollan is about to celebrate his 37th birthday. His good friend, Robert Guthrie calls him on the picture phone, “Let’s take a 3 day hike to the planet X”, Rob suggests to Bob. The following day was spent getting their equipment together, which included paper clothes, glass boots and four jet packs. Their diet consisted of spaghetti, venison, vanilla and chocolate milkshakes and 100 Hunkies. Al of this was compacted into 3 capsules, to be taken on daily.

Egor, their friendly robot was constructed in their family workshop and he speaks with a monster accent. It is essential that they take him with them to carry their supplies.

The first day they traveled 3,000 miles per hour. Their first rest stop was on the moon where they watched a lunar socker game between the Martians and the Lunar Robots.

Continuing on their trip, they discovered a lost robot with his electrons running out. They gave him some Egors and named the new friend Ralph. Egor was very jealous of what he felt was his competitor.

They spent that night at their destination, Planet X. A special martian pie was enjoyed for Bob’s birthday. The trip home was on a new interplanetary space route 310.

They arrived back in Reynoldsville just as their oxygen tanks were ready to run out.

They went to visit Mrs. Mulhollan where a surprise party was awaiting Bob.

Ralph the new robot was given to Mrs. Mulhollan as a gift from outer space and this suited Egor just fine."

We loved this story, and thought this could be a fun activity for your kiddos at home too! So break out the old paper and pencil and have your kids write what the world 2042 would look like in their eyes!

