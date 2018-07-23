Krispy Kreme Offers $1 Dozen Doughnuts This Week Only

Krispy Kreme is celebrating their 81st birthday with a great deal!

This Friday, July 27th for a “limited-time only”, Krispy Kreme will be celebrating with a new doughnut, available for one week only.

The new “Glazed Confetti Doughnut”—billed as featuring “a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles”—will land at participating stores on Friday, and will only be around until Thursday, August 2.

But diehard Krispy Kreme fans might want to rush in on July 27 because, on that day only, the chain is also offering a second celebratory deal: purchase any dozen doughnuts and get a second dozen of Original Glazed for $1.