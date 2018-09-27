Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel to Host 'A Very Wicked Halloween'

September 27, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
Wicked the Musical

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

No good deed goes unpunished this Halloween! 

According to PopSugar, to celebrate Wicked's 15th anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC is set to present 'A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway' on October 29 at 10pm

The televised concert will feature songs from the hit musical and will showcase many special guest stars to help celebrate the show.

Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, the current Broadway company of Wicked, and more to be announced.

Click here to read more! 

Tags: 
Wicked the Musical
Kristin Chenoweth
Idina Menzel
NBC

Trish's Dishes