Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel to Host 'A Very Wicked Halloween'

No good deed goes unpunished this Halloween!

According to PopSugar, to celebrate Wicked's 15th anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC is set to present 'A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway' on October 29 at 10pm.

The televised concert will feature songs from the hit musical and will showcase many special guest stars to help celebrate the show.

Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, the current Broadway company of Wicked, and more to be announced.

