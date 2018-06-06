Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Trailer Is Here

We finally get a first glimpse of Bradley Cooper singing with Lady Gaga in their upcoming film, A Star Is Born.

In this new take on the tragic love story, he plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

Video of A STAR IS BORN - Official Trailer 1

A Star Is Born hits theaters October 5th.