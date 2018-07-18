Let The Pumpkin Craze Begin.. Introducing Pumpkin Wine

Move over pinot grigio, a new wine is here and even better you will "fall" in love with it.

According to Delish, there is super popular Pumpkin Wine made by Wisconsin's Three Lakes Winery and even though we aren't technically in the pumpkin season yet, people are loving it.

"This wine has become so popular we sell it year-round," the winery explained in a recent Facebook post. "With similar qualities of a traditional Chardonnay, this smooth, semi-sweet wine is a surprising crowd pleaser. Being the first to perfect making wine from pumpkins years ago, we have yet to discover another pumpkin wine - it IS actually made only from pie pumpkins."

The best part...the price is gourd-ous! The standard price tag is $12.95, plus shipping (which to ship to downtown St. Louis, was only an extra $11.73) so in total a $26 bottle of wine!!!

