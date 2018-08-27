Listen: Cher Covers ABBA's "SOS"

Here's Cher's version of "SOS", off her upcoming ABBA covers album, "Dancing Queen".

Cher did an interview with Variety saying, “I’ve always liked ABBA and saw the original ‘Mamma Mia’ musical on Broadway three times. After filming ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking, ‘Why not do an album of their music?'"

“The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out,” she added. “I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

Video of Cher - SOS [Official HD Audio]