Listen: Eric Clapton's "White Christmas"

"Happy Xmas" is Clapton’s 24th studio album and his first since 2016’s “I Still Do.” It mixes instantly recognizable holiday classics with lesser-known unique titles along with an original new song “For Love On Christmas Day.”

The album also features cover art illustration by Clapton himself. "I had in my head that these holiday songs could be done with a slight blues tinge, and I started to figure out how to play the blues lines in between the vocals,” said Clapton, who co-produced "Happy Xmas" with longtime music producer Simon Climie. “I got it down and one of the most identifiable songs on the album, the one that became the foundational style, is ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.”