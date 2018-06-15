Liza Minnelli Does Not Approve of Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland

This week, Liza Minelli went on Facebook to slam an upcoming biopic about her mom, Judy Garland, in which the Hollywood legend is portrayed by Renee Zellweger. "I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger," Minelli wrote Thursday alongside a Radar Online story claiming she and Zellweger had bonded over Judy, which is expected to debut later this year. "I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100 percent fiction."

Ok then...I guess that settles that.