Look: Christmas Tree-Flavored Potato Chips

October 9, 2018
This holiday season you can Deck the Halls with ... bags of chips?! 

A company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips.  The main ingredient is pine salt seasoning, and one review says the chips have a, quote, "piney, woodsy taste."

We will stick to Christmas cookies! But would you try this new Christmas treat? Let us know! 

