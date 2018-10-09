Look: Christmas Tree-Flavored Potato Chips

This holiday season you can Deck the Halls with ... bags of chips?!

A company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips. The main ingredient is pine salt seasoning, and one review says the chips have a, quote, "piney, woodsy taste."

Just when you thought you'd heard it all… Christmas Tree flavoured crisps are now available from Iceland. The savoury snack is made with oil taken from real pine needles. Will they be a part of your festive spread this Christmas? (Image: Iceland) pic.twitter.com/Dk338BcQmW — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) October 3, 2018

We will stick to Christmas cookies! But would you try this new Christmas treat? Let us know!