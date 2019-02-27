Look: Giant Inflatable Wiener Dog Raft Is Perfect for Dog Days of Summer
February 27, 2019
Last summer, the inflatable flamingo was all the rage, but bring on the dog days of summer with this inflatable Weiner dog float!
While your friends are "ruffing" it around the pool, you can lounge on a seven-foot-long snout-to-tail inflatable Weiner dachshund raft.
The price point for the pool raft is $60, and the best part is it has cup holders!!
Six pack of Franks, we are back! #koolpool #dachshund #poolpartypuppies
10 days and counting till these guys are back in stock! #thepoolpup