Look: The Perfect Tree For Animal Lovers

November 29, 2018
Cats and Christmas Trees

Christmas
"Half" Christmas trees are the new solution to keep your tree safe from pets and toddlers.  A company made artificial trees that only have branches on top, and the bottom is just a narrow pole on a stand.

Unfortunately, it's not half off though... :) 

Let's see how the cats deal with this tree. No doubt one of the 10 will manage it somehow. Can't wait to get it ---------- #christmas #christmastree #halfchristmastree #catsofinstagram #cats #catslovechristmastrees #festive #holidays #seaaon #festiveseason #santapaws #christmaskitties

A post shared by Kate (@firemanstalker_sw) on

Trying something a little different #dogproofchristmastree #halfchristmastree #love #christmastree #celebration #flockedtree #Christmas #fairylights #christmaslights #christmasdecorations

A post shared by Fiona Hirons (@fionahirons) on

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! ----❄️✨-- #Christmas #nutcracker #halfchristmastree #blackchristmastree #livelaughlovealwayslydia

A post shared by Jazzmine Bryce (@jazzbrycex) on

And if you don't know why there are half Christmas trees being sold.... watch the hilarious video below. 

Christmas tree
cats
pets
young kids

