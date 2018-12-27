Look: Woman Gifts Her Husband with "Grandma: Gone Wild" Photos

One grandma decided to unravel some hilarious fun this Christmas for her husband!

Samantha Bishop, photographer of Roaming Magnolias Photography was asked by her mother if she could take some boudoir photos as a Christmas present for her husband.

But there was one condition, the photoshoot must take place in a "bathtub full of yarn."

Samantha posted the photos to Facebook and since has gone viral. She captioned the series "Grandma: Gone Wild".

"She gave them to my Dad for Christmas tonight. Peep his adorable schoolboy reaction at the end. Literally made this whole thing 1000x better ------"

