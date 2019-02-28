Luke Perry Suffers Massive Stroke, Currently Hospitalized

Unfortunately, one day after the news broke about 90210 being revived, co-star Luke Perry was hospitalized this morning after suffering a massive stroke.

According to TMZ, Paramedic's responded to the Riverdale star's Sherman Oaks home around 9:40 a.m after receiving a call about "someone suffering a stroke." Luke was then transported to a nearby hospital.

It's unclear what his condition is right now.

While his former costars -- Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris -- will be on the revived series, Luke has not signed on to the project.

Perry is currently known for his work playing Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on Riverdale, and Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Click here to read more.