Some of the greatest grand dames in cinema history are getting together to have tea... and what else gossip!

They will always be primp and proper, but director Roger Michell’s documents "Tea with the Dames" starring Judi Dench, Joan Plowright, Eileen Atkins, and Maggie Smith for the all-time juiciest spot of afternoon tea.

Video of Tea with the Dames - Official Trailer I HD I Sundance Selects

Tea with the Dames is in theaters on Sept. 21.

Click here to read more.