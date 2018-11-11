Magic 8 Ball, Uno & Pinball Inducted Into National Toy Hall of Fame

On Thursday, it was announced that Uno, the Magic 8 Ball and pinball would be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York. The trio of games were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that included American Girl Dolls, chalk, Chutes and Ladders, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Masters of the Universe, sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo, and the Tudor Electric Football. The AP reports that the Magic 8 Ball "was a finalist seven times before the judges finally decided 'signs point to yes' for the honor," while pinball "is in the midst of a revival."

