Main Street in St. Charles named the scariest place in state

(KEZK) - Thrillist has put out its annual list of the SCARIEST places in all 50 states. The scariest place is Missouri is Main Street in St. Charles and for Illinois, it's Raven's Grin Inn in Mount Carroll.

They're not talking about "spooky haunted mazes where chainsaw-wielding teenagers pop out at you to try to make you pee. We're talking old mental hospitals, valleys filled by ghosts, cemeteries, historic hotels."

Main Street in St. Charles has "dozens" of haunted spirits rumored to be roaming the area.

"Those spirits are rumored to haunt the shops at 700 South Main Street, where objects vanish inexplicably and mysterious cooking smells emerge -- as does, apparently, a deep French-speaking voice. The town is also home to a haunted community college, a haunted high school, and a haunted forest," states Thrillist.

Raven's Grin Inn isn't a short trek from the St. Louis area. But the less than five-hour drive north might be worth it to see the home that maze of his spooky art, prop gags, a three-story slide that takes you down into the haunted wine cellar.

"There's not much else to do in tiny Mount Carroll, so plan a pit stop at the corner bar before you venture inside. Tours are $15 and no reservations are necessary, though there may be a wait during the busy season," writes Thrillist.

