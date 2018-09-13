Man Collected Over 40,000 Items of '80s Memorabilia
We love the 80s, but this man may have us beat!
J.P. Annunziato has collected an enormous ’80s collection — more than 40,000 items — which took him over 10 years to gather.
If you had an '80s toy you couldn't live without, most likely Annunziato has it!
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, his collection goes beyond toys, though, and includes albums, movies, board games, school supplies (remember Trapper Keepers?), and popular books.
He even has an entire Instagram page soley dedicated to his 1980 to 1989 80’s Memorabilia called '80s Then 80s Now'.
But what started this 80s obsession? “The collection started as a result of my parents passing,” he shares. “It really took a part out of me. I was coping short-term with thinking about things from my childhood.”
He continues: “I was going to a flea market. There was someone selling a bunch of Care Bears on a blanket. It just took me back to being a child. I took them home and I stared at them, and I felt good. I started to collect and recreate my childhood through things, through merchandise.”
Annunziato tried to set a Guinness Book World Record for “the most 1980s toys” a few years ago, but was denied because his collection was deemed “too complicated” and needed to be more specific. He hopes to one day take his nostalgic memorabilia on tour.
COMING SOON TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL: 1980-1989 HIGHLIGHTS MAGAZINES YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMav02VswfvfaS0320Zbd3g #HighlightsMagazines
Take notes Kids. Now THIS is how you take a Selfie. #Mcdonalds #HappyMeals #1980s #80s #80sThen80sNow
RE-EXPERIENCE THE 1980’s...ONE MORE TIME! Help Support the Filming of the Next 500 Episodes featuring 1980-1989 80’s Products by making a pledge today! For More Information about the Kickstarter Campaign including the totally awesome Perks and Giveaways as my way of saying thanks, Visit Me at: http://kck.st/2trPLdu (Link is also available on my bio!) Photo: Courtesy of New York Post
Click here to read more!